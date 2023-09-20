‘Too Early’ To Say Whether Shannon Beador Will Return to RHOC After Arrest

Everybody knows Bravo loves a criminal and the network has no issue employing felons. While some Real Housewives might have had trouble with the law before they signed a reality television contract, others like to have those problems during production. It may not be great publicity, but it usually guarantees another season.

Case in point, Teresa Giudice, a fraud felon who served time in jail. One could also look at Luann de Lesseps, who got drunk and kicked a cop. And we can’t forget about our favorite, Kim Richards. That was a whole journey with continuous, multiple issues that were basically exploited.

The one thing the above ladies have in common is they never placed anyone else in harm’s way. Sure they stole, defrauded the government, and got out of cuffs in the back of a police cruiser, but basically only hurt themselves. Now we have Shannon Beador and her big DUI that could have hurt herself, her dog, and others. So will Bravo bring the Real Housewives of Orange County star back despite her missteps? According to Radar, it’s “too early” to say.

Should Shannon should just say no?

Season 17 of RHOC is airing and apparently, the reunion has already been filmed. This was supposed to be a comeback season for the show with the return of Tamra Judge and newbie Jennifer Pedranti. But all we got was a lot of Tammy Sue yelling and humiliating Jen and Heather Dubrow randomly dragged for existing.

Who knows what will happen with the cast going forward. Heather supposedly quit, but should Shannon get the boot for her DUI? Right now, it’s too soon for producers to entertain such thoughts.

And even though Shannon screwed up royally with the very public drunk driving, cameras did not pick up to film the aftermath of her bad decisions. That said, she is still invited to BravoCon in Las Vegas, which is the last place Shannon needs to be.

Prior to her arrest, Shannon apparently left her mobile phone at a restaurant earlier that night. An informant said she was on a mission to get it back. Shan reportedly took the wheel to head back to the restaurant and brought her dog along. Then she sideswiped a house and was ultimately arrested for two misdemeanors, hit-and-run and the DUI.

At this time, Shannon is accepting full responsibility for her actions. It will be interesting to see if Bravo rewards a drunk driver with another season.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights on Bravo at 8/7c.

