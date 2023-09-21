Sister Wives Preview: Kody Brown on Polygamy and ‘Plural Monogamy’

Kody Brown is wondering exactly where he stands with Wife #2, Janelle Brown. They had a big blowout fight (lots of F-bombs) right before the holidays. As a result, Kody totally ignored not only Janelle but all of his children with her throughout the entire holiday season. Nice.

In a sneak peek of the September 24 episode of Sister Wives, the couple meet for lunch to discuss what’s left of their relationship, if anything. We now know they officially ended their marriage in December 2022, but at this point, they were just trying to talk to each other and figure things out, hopefully without throwing any more swear words.

Sadly, we know the separation is coming, and so does Janelle. Us Weekly has the clip.

Kody thinks they can still be married, sort of

“You know what, it’s true,” Kody says. “I’ve been in a place where I don’t feel like – without being in plural marriage – we can be married.” He goes on to tell Janelle that they need to “figure out plural monogamy” since they no longer “have the function” to be true polygamists. What the heck does that even mean?

“Plural monogamy is where you’re not functioning as one family,” he says in a confessional. “You’re multiple families, a husband with two families … And these two families don’t interact.” That was your doing, Kody. He basically forced everyone to stay apart for the duration of the Covid epidemic. He drove the wedge into his family, but he’ll never admit it.

Janelle was unsure whether she wanted to be married to Kody at all following their nasty argument. “I’m not leaving, I’m not throwing in the towel,” she says. “I just need to be separate while we figure this out.”

Kody objects and questions “the value of the separation,” and Janelle clarifies her stance. “I feel like I’m more aware of what I need when you’re not there,” she explains, to which he replies that he’s a “laidback” husband. Ha! About as laid back as a weed-eater.

Janelle feels they “need a redefinition” and confesses she’s not “100 percent sure” their relationship is repairable. “Sometimes I’m really angry still,” she admits.

Kody blames everyone else

In another confessional, Kody feels “the punishment seems way beyond the crime” when it comes to the idea of a separation. Was he not there when they were screaming and telling each other to “f*ck off?” Does he think that’s a healthy relationship?

“Maybe that’s just a wake-up call for me,” he wonders. “[Perhaps Janelle’s] not interested in this at all. Maybe she’s got what she needed and she’s moving on.” Or maybe she’s moving on because she’s no longer getting anything she needs, Kody?

Janelle is the second of Kody’s four wives to leave him. Third wife Christine Brown declared her independence in November 2021, and OG wife Meri Brown did the same via Instagram in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Kody’s having his own little pity party, blaming his wives and seeing no fault in himself. “Christine and Janelle have kind [of] banded together with this whole thing,” he claimed in an earlier episode. “[They] basically shattered my whole world.”

Poor Kody. If he’s been such a great husband, why have three of his four wives left him? He still has one wife left, his only legal wife Robyn Brown. We’ll see how long “Sobbin’ Robyn” sticks around. She didn’t sign up for all Kody, all the time. He might be a little more than even she can take.

