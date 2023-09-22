Animal Control Investigating Shannon Beador After DUI Crash With Dog Archie

Shannon Beador is facing more hardships following her arrest for hit-and-run, and DUI alcohol. It’s been revealed that the Newport Beach Police Department’s animal control unit are investigating, after they discovered her beloved Golden Retriever, Archie, was in the car with her at the time of her drunken escapade.

Sgt. Steve Oberon spoke to Page Six, who also heard an NBPD public information officer was “looking into it.”

Could the law be on Shannon’s side?

“We don’t have animal endangering laws like you would with children,” Sgt. Oberon explained, “but we do have animal cruelty laws, so he’s going to look into that a little bit further.” Honestly, it already sounds like Shannon may get away with driving drunk while her dog was in the car. It’s definitely “endangering” the animal, rather than an act of cruelty. Though one could argue that being around Shannon whenever she’s drunk is an act of cruelty in of itself.

Shannon was arrested on Saturday (September 16, 2023) after being found pretending to walk her dog. She had left the scene of her alleged crime, but left debris and automobile fluid in her wake. That led the authorities straight to her. The fact she was said to be sporting some facial injuries and a broken arm probably also didn’t help her case.

Look, this isn’t something you’d wish on your worst enemy. But the fact remains that a car barrelling around a corner at the speed at which Shannon was going is dangerous. If somebody was walking on the sidewalk at the time of the incident, we could be looking at a very different set of circumstances, even more dire than those we’re witnessing. Shannon’s said to be seeking help and contemplating rehab. That’s an excellent first step, but it doesn’t suddenly do away with her actions. Shannon chose to get behind the wheel of that car. For that, there should be consequences. Perhaps animal control getting involved is one of them.

