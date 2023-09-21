Shannon Beador May Have To Get Facial Plastic Surgery After DUI Crash

As more details emerge about Shannon Beador’s DUI from last weekend, it turns out Shannon might not be “fine.” The Real Housewives of Orange County star found herself intoxicated and behind the wheel early September 17. She clipped the side of someone’s home. Killed their bushes. Then parked her car in the middle of the street.

Thankfully police caught up with Shannon before she could hurt someone else or further injure herself. Jeff Lewis said she made it out with a broken arm, but now we learn Shannon’s face might show more signs of the accident than her car. Radar has the scoop.

A very serious situation

Shannon might be thanking her lucky stars the only thing she damaged more than her automobile was some concrete and bushes. Unfortunately, she allegedly sustained physical wounds as well.

An insider close to the situation said Shannon’s face was “bruised and cut” after slamming her car into a house. The source also said Shannon had to go get stitches. Now I’m wondering if this is why the mugshot is being held for “investigation.”

The spy said Shannon is having anxieties because she’s afraid plastic surgery will be required to hide any unsightly scars after the stitches are removed. I would probably be concerned about court and having my license suspended for three years, but, priorities.

It has also been revealed Shannon’s boyfriend who she doesn’t call her boyfriend, John Janssen, lives close to the bar where Shan was drinking. Apparently, John was at The Quiet Woman in Corona Del Mar when Shannon was with her business partner.

Additionally, Shannon was allegedly aggravated because Alexis Bellino had the audacity to patronize the same establishment as herself. She was heard loudly talking smack about Alexis to those lucky enough to be sitting near her.

Ultimately Shannon was charged with a hit-and-run and a DUI, both misdemeanors. At this time she is considering either in-patient or out-patient rehab. Hopefully, she gets the help she needs.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

