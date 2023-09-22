Lindsay Hubbard Going to the Bahamas After Carl Radke Split

Why waste the getaway? After Carl Radke called off the scheduled wedding to Lindsay Hubbard, the question of her destination bachelorette party came up. Well, that and the entire wedding was going to take place in Mexico. Carl addressed the latter in his missive to their confused guests.

Lindsay’s bachelorette party is still on. And the Summer House star decided to that a bit of fun was in order.

Lindsay will spend the weekend in the Bahamas

A source told Us Weekly that Lindsay’s friends rallied around her to take the time away together.

“After having a rough couple weeks, her friends convinced her they are not canceling her bachelorette party getaway,” the source revealed. “Lindsay is going to her bachelorette in the Bahamas [this weekend].”

The professional publicist’s friends have been by her side since Carl ended their relationship last month.

The source said “Her friends want to help get her mind off the horrible situation she’s in and have some fun. They want to take her away so she’s surrounded by those that love her and support her the most. She’s looking forward to it.”

Time to relax and have some fun

Yesterday, Lindsay was in the air. In a post to her Instagram Stories, she shared a picture looking out an airplane window. “When they go low, you go high,” she wrote in the image.

It’s a welcome change of scenery for the reality TV star, who endured a very public heartbreak. She had remained silent on the matter until September 14 when she issued a public statement.

“The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why,” she shared via Instagram. “I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

