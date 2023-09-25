Craig Conover Reveals How Olivia Flowers Is Doing After ‘Awful’ Year

Some Southern Charm fans give Taylor Ann Green a lot of room for her sloppy behavior after her ex-boyfriend of two years, Shep Rose, left her disappointed and heartbroken. But her supporters shouldn’t forget that her hook-up with Austen Kroll humiliated his former flame, Olivia Flowers, with whom she claimed to be best friends.

A Southern Charm star in her own right, by proxy of the man she was briefly dating, Olivia had a very challenging year. Between the publicity of Austen’s romantic conquests, and tragedy that struck her family, 2023 could have been more kind to Olivia.

“There’s a lot of layers” this season

But her resilience has brought her to a “great” place, her co-star Craig Conover exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 20. Yet, he’s still “praying” for Olivia, who tragically lost her 32-year-old brother in February 2023.

Craig explained, “Both [Olivia] and Taylor had some pretty awful things happen in their families this year. And I was actually thinking that watching this episode, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is going to be so hard.’ Both of their families are doing as well as they can. I think it puts a lot of stuff in perspective. So, there’s a lot. It’s a very deep dynamic. There’s a lot of layers this year.”

Meanwhile, Taylor lost her beloved brother, Richard Worthington Green, age 36, on June 12.

In between these tragedies, news broke in real time that Taylor allegedly hooked up with Austen. A rumor that now seems to be confirmed by the material caught on camera for the new season.

But Craig said the optics this season will focus more on “how is Shep and Austen’s relationship going to change.” Indeed, it’s early in and Shep is already displeased that his best friend hosted Taylor overnight.

“People forget that Taylor and Olivia were best friends,” Craig said. “So, that’s one thing that we will eventually — someone will have to explore this year.”

Wow, that’s saying a lot. And Craig teased “a lot of sadness” this season on Southern Charm as the cast “try to see if” they’re “ever able to move past” their friendships.

Catch Southern Charm Thursdays at 9/8c ET on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU HOPE FOR OLIVIA THIS SEASON? WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO WHAT HAPPENED TO HER THIS YEAR? DO YOU THINK OLIVIA WILL BE BACK FOR ANOTHER SEASON?