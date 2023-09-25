Does Kyle Richards Feel ‘Ignored’ During Mauricio Umansky Separation?

Kyle Richards might be feeling a little lonely these days. Or perhaps it was a feeling of loneliness that led her to call a split from Mauricio Umansky in the first place. Details of the separation between the pair have been murky.

Part of the confusion stems from the fact that the two still seem to be on good terms. After all, Mauricio joined his wife and daughters on their recent family trip. With things still so amicable between the pair, it’s a wonder what Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 will look like.

But amid all the uncertainty, Kyle may have unwittingly dropped a hint into how she’s been feeling as of late. Her Instagram likes may have just revealed some of her true feelings.

Is Kyle feeling pain over Mauricio?

Instagram user @bravosnarkside cataloged a post on Instagram that Kyle had liked. The post came from @love.quotes and read, “Psychology says: When you are ignored by a person whose attention means the most to you, the reaction in your brain will be similar to physical pain.” Pretty immediately, IG users began piling on Kyle.

The original poster wrote in their caption, “I don’t know about the rest of you, but I only like these when they mean something current! And it also has always struck me that Kyle needs endless attention.” Commenters agreed that Kyle was clingy, a trait that made her unlikable in early seasons.

Still, there were others ready to defend the RHOBH star. One commenter wrote, “Give Kyle a break she is having problems how would you like to be dragged in public while having problems in your 20-plus-year marriage? She has been with Mo since the beginning they both took the Real Estate test together and have been together for years.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KYLE IS DESPERATE FOR ATTENTION? OR ARE INSTAGRAM USERS BLOWING THINGS OUT OF PROPORTION?