Whitney Rose Responds to ‘Haters’ After Snapping Photo With Disgraced RHOSLC Star Jennie Nguyen

There’s drama in Salt Lake City! Whitney Rose recently sparked outrage amongst Bravo fans after a photo of her and her former co-star, Jennie Nguyen, was posted to Instagram. Jennie, who appeared in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2, was fired in January 2022 after her racist Facebook posts resurfaced online.

After facing fan outrage (and rightfully so), Bravo announced their decision to part ways with Jennie — a Housewife we never needed in the first place.

“We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention,” the network said. “Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

Whitney clarifies she’s NOT friends with Jennie

After Jennie’s racially insensitive posts regarding the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd began floating around online, many RHOSLC cast members spoke publicly about how disgusting her statements were. Shortly after, Whitney said in a since-deleted Instagram statement that she disapproved of Jennie’s comments, adding that the world must come together to overcome this type of hatred.

“I believe that everyone – no matter what their ethnicity, beliefs, sexuality, or gender identity – should be treated and afforded the same level of love, kindness, and respect,” she said.

Now, almost two years after Jennie’s firing, it seems the “little girl” has had a change of heart.

During a recent event for Whitney’s latest collaboration, the pair posed together for a seemingly joyful photo-op. Jennie shared it on her social media, and to nobody’s surprise, the fans let Whitney have it. But it wasn’t long before she responded to the noise.

“Y’all [shut the f*ck up] about Jennie,” she tweeted. “She is not my friend. I didn’t invite her to this public event. She showed up shocked the sh*t out of me but showed remorse.”

“I don’t stand by her beliefs or what she has done; I snapped a photo and moved on. You should do the same.”

But it didn’t stop there. Whitney shared a video to Twitter, adding further that her “haters” shouldn’t be concerned with her posing next the woman who publicly attacked her Black co-star on several occasions without cause. In fact, Whit suggested that people simply move on.

Whew. Whitney. We know you thought you ate with this, but sis … you look foolish and FAKE. But expecting her to be real is like expecting Tom Sandoval to sing on pitch. It’ll never happen. Mazel.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO SEE WHITNEY CUDDLED UP WITH JENNIE? DOES HER RESPONSE TO THE BACKLASH SOUND LIKE PAR FOR THE COURSE?