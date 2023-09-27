Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are arguably, the glue that holds both Summer House and Winter House together. They are the married couple that can still keep up partying with their less committed friends, while functioning as mentors when drama consumes the group.

What would our favorite party house reality TV shows be without them? We need Kyle and Amanda together. Happily, the loved-up duo are thriving in their marriage and just recently celebrated their special day, two years on.

The couple celebrate the day with sweet social media posts

Amanda and Kyle shared much of their romance during their seasons on Summer House. They got engaged in 2018, and after having to reschedule their September 2020 wedding due to Covid, finally married on September 25, 2021.

Amanda chose the gardens of her childhood home in New Jersey as the venue. The event was filmed for Summer House and the bride looked beautiful in her silk ballgown dress, complete with spaghetti straps and a full skirt.

Many notable Summer House stars attended including Paige DeSorbo, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, and Ciara Miller.

To mark the date, two years on, Kyle posted “2 years!” to his Instagram account. “Happy anniversary to my beautiful wife, my partner, my better half. Looking back on this perfect day, it’s hard to imagine it any other way,” he captioned a series of black and white photos from the wedding.

Amanda answered her man in the comments. She wrote, “See how handsome you look sans mullet!!!! And I love you too.”

The reality TV star shared her own post on social media. Amanda praised her husband with the following words, “A day late to the gram but happy 2 years to my number 1. Thanks for loving me, my weird quirks, and my questionable ways of doing things—or not doing things. Ily even though you still have a mullet.”

