Meredith Marks Reveals Current Living Situation With Husband Seth

There’s nothing wrong with renting. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newbie Angie Katsanevas bashed Meredith Marks on every topic possible during the cast trip to Palm Springs. But the fashion designer chose to address one particular one during a recent interview, the talking point that she and Seth Marks rent in Salt Lake City.

Well, it turns out that the couple rent in a lot of places. And it suits their particular situation, especially considering that Seth and Meredith are empty-nesters. Either way, it’s hardly Angie’s business. But here’s what the RHOSLC favorite had to say in response.

Meredith and Seth are “still in transition”

Meredith recently spoke to BravoTV.com on the matter. She revealed that she divides her year between several different locations.

“We’re in New York a few months out of the year. We’re in L.A. a couple of months out of the year. We’re going to spend the next three months in Miami, which is new,” Meredith explained. “Park City about four months out of the year” and “a couple [of] months in Europe,” as well.”

It’s also worth noting that during Season 1 of RHOSLC, the couple were hanging on by a thread and living in different states. So it’s understandable that they perhaps haven’t figured out their long-term plans.

“We divide it up. We don’t really know what we want. We’re still in transition … empty nesting was very unusual because of our separation,” Meredith shared. “Also COVID. Our kids left, they came back. We’ve just had a lot of weird things and we don’t really know what we want or where we want to be. I don’t think we want to be really just in one place. I have anxiety about spending the next three months in one place and I won’t be. I’ll be traveling and going to BravoCon.”

A “change of scenery” is always welcome, and Meredith thrives on being “around different people.”

“I love my life. I don’t think it’s sustainable forever. It’s somewhat fiscally irresponsible, but for now, it’s great. Not complaining,” Meredith said of her frequent travels.

Can they come to a mutual decision on where to settle?

Seth and Meredith are working on narrowing down a decision. But ultimately, they have differing opinions.

“I think we’re probably going to pick a couple of places that we’ll spend the bulk of our time above and beyond Park City,” she explained. “We’re thinking maybe Miami and New York … but we love Los Angeles. Seth and I last night were writing down on a cocktail napkin our top five places in the U.S. and top five in the world and we just…we don’t know what we want! That’s the bottom line.”

Another option is Boca Raton, Florida where Meredith stays “two to three months” in a residence belonging to her mother. “It’s a family home,” she said. “So, I’m there all the time.”

But there’s no need to rush the process. Especially if Meredith is enjoying the ride. She said, “I’m having fun trying to figure it out. Nothing to complain about.”

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Tuesday 9/8c on Bravo.

