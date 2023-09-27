Ramona Singer Has Interesting History With Taylor Swift’s New Man Travis Kelce

Ramona Singer once scolded Travis Kelce during a Watch What Happens Live appearance.

The Kansas City Chiefs football player is no stranger to the Real Housewives, Bravo, OR reality TV. Not only did he used to have his own reality show on E!, he appeared on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show with a Housewives legend, Ramona.

Their time on the show was full of laughs; however, Ramona had to scold him just once after making a very cheeky comment. Are you surprised?

Killa Trav’s dating deal-breakers

As we know, WWHL is a show that pumps alcohol to guests to get the most scandalous takes of late-night. When Ramona and Travis appeared together, the RHONY alum spent some time asking the football player a few questions. And of his answers, there’s one she wasn’t too sure about.

After asking if it’s a dealbreaker if the woman Travis is seeing won’t sleep with him on the third date, his response surprised Ramona.

“I don’t want to say it’s a dealbreaker, but…,” he said before Ramona cut him off. He added, “What did your mother teach you?!” Moving on, Ramona wanted to know if not receiving oral sex was a dealbreaker. He replied, “Ah, sounds like a dealbreaker to me.”

But to everyone’s surprise, Ramona emphatically agreed.

Even though Travis has BEEN on the map, his name has been buzzing through pop culture news because of his ties to Taylor Swift. The singer was cheering him on from the VIP suites next to his mother at his latest football game. Their status as a couple is still unclear since nothing has been confirmed; however, their future is looking quite promising.

