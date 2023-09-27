Tyler Cameron Predicts Good Things for Matt James’ Mom on The Golden Bachelor

As part of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 2, Tyler Cameron has been in the news cycle once again. During his little press tour, Tyler stopped by Watch What Happens Live to discuss Special Forces as well as The Bachelor.

Tyler discussed the odds of his return to the franchise but also got to discuss ABC’s upcoming The Golden Bachelor. The newest addition to the franchise has received a lot of buzz, especially since revealing the new leading man, Gerry Turner.

But the show received more attention from longtime fans when it revealed a link to former Bachelor lead, Matt James. Soon after the cast was announced, it came out that Matt’s mom, 70-year-old Patty James, would be competing for Gerry’s affection. As Matt’s friend, Tyler spoke on Patty’s odds.

Patty “might be … too much for Gerry”

Tyler got to discuss The Golden Bachelor with Andy Cohen, making predictions about Patty’s chances in the competition. “Patty’s my dark horse. I think she’s going to go far in it.” Tyler joked that Patty “might be a little too much for Gerry to handle. Hopefully, he’s got his pacemaker in, he’ll be alright.”

He concluded his thoughts on Matt’s mom by saying, “I think Patty’s going to do well. I just told her to be her, have fun and she’s gonna do great.” We love to see a former contestant supporting a new generation. Though, some would argue it’s better to see new blood injected into the franchise.

As to whether Tyler would return to the franchise, he said, “I have some asks. I wanna be the host afterwards. This way you can’t mess with me during my edit or whatever it is; you can’t make me look like some of the other idiots from The Bachelor. Make me the host afterwards and I’ll stick around.” So, chances are low.

The Golden Bachelor premieres on ABC on Thursday, September 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

