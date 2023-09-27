Who’s In the Wrong, Erin Lichy or Ubah Hassan?

The Real Housewives of New York City reboot is not letting fans down, with some of the women finally having their big breakout moments. Currently, the ladies of the Big Apple just wrapped up their trip to Anguilla. But sadly, not even rum punch could help the mood on the last day. A fight broke out between Erin Lichy and Ubah Hassan that was ridiculously petty.

Viewers have seen many stupid fights over the seasons, which have included housewives stealing Sonja Morgan‘s men, Leah McSweeney throwing tiki lights into Ramona Singer‘s pool, and Dorinda Medley going off after hosting at Blue Stone Manor. However, these new waves of women seemed to be interacting well together. Cut to the island paradise where Ubah and Erin both lost their cool, leaving viewers to question what went wrong.

Erin Didn’t Get the Last Laugh

Lines were drawn in the sand after Erin thought it would be funny to hold onto Ubah’s phone for a bit to get revenge for being pushed into the pool. Ubah was enraged by the move, as she spent over an hour panicking and searching for her phone.

It seems Ubah made a deal with her family that she would check in every morning and every night with her family due to being a single lady. Now, while I can understand having a protective family, checking in every single day, twice a day doesn’t feel reasonable. Plus, Erin didn’t know about Ubah’s family pact.

Ubah Was Hurt

The following day started off with a fight, but it escalated quickly. Ubah towered over the hobbit that is Erin and proceeded to snatch her sunglasses off her face. When I say I was stunned, I was stuuuuned by Ubah’s move. I didn’t expect her to be so upset since production made it look like a harmless joke. As the women jumped into the cutest pastel jeeps, the model made it known she would be holding onto the sunnies for 45 minutes.

What is this, elementary school? Yet, no one argues with Ubah, even though the move is totally ridiculous. Why couldn’t the model be a grown-up, say “fu*k you,” and move on? Instead, Ubah hoped to have the sun blind Erin since she has sensitive eyes. Now that is some diabolical s**t.

While at the Elvis Beach Bar, Ubah continued to talk about Erin in front of Erin to the other women. Frankly, she was unrelenting, forcing Erin to speak up, saying, “I took your phone as a joke! You’re trying to get everyone against me?”

Fans Don’t Seem To Be On Erin’s Side

The ladies finally headed back to the villa, only for Ubah and Erin to go at it again, leading to the breakdown of Erin in the hot tub. Could the crying be because she was exhausted, or she knew she had held out on giving an apology for too long? Who knows? The whole ordeal was soggy and sad. Many RHONY fans don’t seem to be on Erin’s side, and she has been called a Karen. One fan wrote, “Erin is a Karen of the highest order so idc how extra Ubah is being with her.” But I don’t see it like that.

What I watched was two women having a disagreement with one (Ubah) escalating it as she entered Erin’s personal space. I’m not blind and saw that Erin came in hot as the ladies were getting ready to leave. She should have let Ubah explain that she wasn’t mocking her, instead of shutting her explanation down. Erin found herself at the core of most of the drama, and at some point, she needs to take a step back and note that she is the common denominator.

All Erin needed to do to diffuse the situation was offer an apology for stealing the phone, even though we see Ubah lose it again later in the episode. Ubah needs to put a leash on her cell in the future. In my opinion, both women were wrong and should have enjoyed their last day in paradise instead of dragging everyone through hell all over a childish prank war.

