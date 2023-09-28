EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Barlow Responds to Claims of Homophobia After RHOSLC Drag Drama

Lisa Barlow wants you to know she isn’t homophobic, and she doesn’t have a problem with drag. After the fourth episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4, Lisa faced some unfounded accusations on social media. They all came about because Lisa didn’t want to wear drag makeup. She had a bit of a meltdown, calling in producers and co-star Meredith Marks to talk her off the ledge.

Lisa is a supporter of the LGBTQ community

“My grandfather was gay and we have been supporters of the LGBTQ community for years,” Lisa told Reality Tea. She also attached some footage of the drag performances she and the other members of the RHOSLC cast enjoyed while in Palm Springs – minus Mary Cosby. She was too busy hunting down the closest McDonald’s. It’s clear that everybody else was having a great time.

Her response comes after a handful of social media commentators suggested she was “giving homophobic vibes,” among other claims. As a gay man, I recognize I don’t speak for every gay person out there, but I have to say, calling Lisa homophobic for not wanting to wear drag makeup is a reach. She was emotionally exhausted, and simply wanted to feel comfortable in front of the cameras, and out in public.

This isn’t the first time Lisa has voiced her support for the LGBTQ community. Back when the show debuted in 2020, she told ET that she had worked “really closely with Equality Utah for years.”

She clarified: “Mormons love gay people … my grandfather was gay. My grandfather is in heaven. My grandfather is an amazing person, and when you hear people say things like that, like the blanket statements that were made, it’s really hard to digest. It’s not an accurate view of our state, our religion and definitely not the culture. I know plenty of gay members of the church.”

Reality Tea reached out to Mary for comment, as she was also accused of homophobia. We are yet to receive a response.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

