Here’s Why Kim Zolciak Missed Her Appearance in Divorce Court

Kim Zolciak has been adamant about trying to save her marriage to former NFL player Kroy Biermann but missed her latest court hearing via Zoom to dismiss the latter’s second divorce filing. Doesn’t sound too adamant, does it?

However, new light is being shed on why the 45-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum missed her court date. A source told PEOPLE that Kim was shooting in Colombia and could not make it in time for the hearing because of production schedules.

Kim is currently filming the season 2 revival of the MTV hit reality show, The Surreal Life. The source added that Kim has to focus on working to make money now because things are very tight financially with her debt and money problems.

Not irretrievably broken?

Despite her absence, Kroy’s lawyer asked the court if his client could sell the couple’s shared Georgia home. According to ET, Kroy confirmed that their Alpharetta estate is set for foreclosure on November 7.

Last month, Kroy asked the court for the sole ability to sell the $3 million home to help erase the couple’s significant debt. He did this simultaneously as he filed for divorce against Kim for the second time.

Kim also filed a motion to dismiss Kroy’s divorce filing. She cited recent sexual encounters she shared with Kroy to refute his claims of their marriage being “irretrievably broken.” In her filing, Kim shared that she and Kroy have engaged in “marital sexual relations” more than once since the filing for divorce and just as recently as September 7.

Now, for the divorce to push through, Kroy and Kim must confirm again that the marriage is irretrievably broken by filing another petition.

The drama continues

This is the second time the couple has announced their separation. Last May, Kim and Kroy said they were separating. They reconciled a couple of months later to try and work it out for their children.

Unfortunately, the reunion wasn’t smooth sailing. Between money issues and continued relationship stress, the divorce drama isn’t over yet. Kim, though, is focused on trying to make it work.

In her Instagram stories earlier this month, she shared she was still living with Kroy in their home. “I’m living here. Not going anywhere,” Kim said.

