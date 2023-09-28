Kyle Richards Teases ‘Great Addition’ Annemarie Wiley on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

It was all the way back in July when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills announced they would be picking cameras back up after wrapping for Season 13. Once Kyle Richards shocked the nation with news of a separation, Bravo decided to get some of the proceedings on camera.

That meant fans would have to wait a little longer for more of their favorites, hopefully with a decent payoff. Among those audiences will be waiting for is newcomer Annemarie Wiley. It’s unclear what role Annemarie will fill in Season 13, but odds are she’ll be a friend of the Housewives.

But even in a limited capacity, many are hopeful that Annemarie can breathe some new life into the show. As the wife of a former NFL player, Marcellus Wiley, Annemarie is by no means unfamiliar with a life of fame. Recently, Kyle spoke briefly about Annemarie’s place in the upcoming Season 13.

How Kyle and Annemarie met

The official Amazon Live account on TikTok posted a clip of Kyle responding to a fan who asked for upcoming season teasers and information on Annemarie. Kyle said, “Well, I’ll let you decide on Annemarie. I think she’s a great addition.” Kyle then shared the story of how she met her new costar.

“I met Annemarie because … they are clients at the agency, and she came to an event at my house — she and her husband — for an agency event. And they had just bought their house and they’re my neighbors … [Marcellus] was making fun of me … He said he’d seen my DirecTV commercial.”

“I said, ‘Yes, I shot that at WiFi Stadium.’ That’s what I said. Instead of SoFi. And I said it with a straight face, and he, like, died, fell over laughing. And I was like, ‘What?’” She went on to express her embarrassment, but brought things back around to Annemarie by saying, “Anyway, I think you’ll like her.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON ANNEMARIE PRESENTLY? WHAT ARE YOUR HOPES FOR HER CONTRIBUTION TO RHOBH?