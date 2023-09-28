Ramona Singer Thinks Taylor Swift’s New Man Travis Kelce Is ‘Wonderful’

Ramona Singer isn’t too worried about Taylor Swift’s new man, Travis Kelce. The Real Housewives of New York alum spoke to Page Six about the new couple and surprisingly had very positive things to say.

Ramona once appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live with Travis a few years ago. During the appearance, Ramona was tasked with asking the NFL superstar about a few of his sexual preferences.

When she asked him if it’s a dealbreaker if a girl won’t sleep with him on the third date, he replied, “I don’t want to say it’s a dealbreaker, but.” A shocked Ramona cut him off, adding, “What did your mother teach you?!”

Later, the reality star asked Travis if not receiving oral sex was a dealbreaker. “Ah, sounds like a dealbreaker to me,” he replied.

Ramona is here for Travis and Taylor’s love

Despite their rocky appearance on late-night television together, Ramona sounds off on Travis and his new relationship today.

“I think Travis is a wonderful man, and Taylor [Swift] is very lucky to have him, and he’s very lucky to have her,” Ramona shared.

“And I hope they have a magical time together.”

Since Taylor was spotted at the Kansas City Chief’s latest football game, her fandom has embraced the pair. Even though he’s a two-time Superbowl champion and one of the best tight ends in the league, Taylor was apparently their introduction to him. Either way, since the two were spotted together publicly, Travis has the eyes of many Swifties on him. He better not mess it up.

