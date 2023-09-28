Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 Trailer Revealed

Real Housewives of Potomac is on its way back, and Bravo dropped the trailer for Season 8. The preview opened with a 70s sitcom aesthetic, reintroducing old favorites and welcoming one newbie. The trailer titled this season as “Potomac Proper.”

The trailer began with Gizelle Bryant as “Cougar Town,” then introduced Mia Thornton as “M.I.A.” followed by Candiace Dillard Bassett as “The Voice.” Then came Ashley Darby as “Darby’s Former Barbie,” then Dr. Wendy Osefo as “The Nutty Professor,” with Robyn Dixon as “Love and Basketball,” and Karen Huger featured as “The Grande Dame.”

And last but not least was “The New Girl,” Nneka Ihim. The trailer saw Gizelle crowning Nneka as the “new Grande Dame” of Potomac, to which Karen said, “If only it were that simple,” with a laugh.

RHOP—money, money, money

From there, the trailer dropped the 70s aesthetic and teased “The best drag show ever.” The preview cycled through some clips of the ladies partying by the pool, working out, and painting one another. We also got more from Nneka, who proclaimed, “My daddy’s a rich bitch, and he made sure his daughter was a rich bitch too.”

The ladies also accused one another of marrying their husbands for the money, with Mia even suggesting she “might have” married for the cash. She also revealed she “retained a divorce attorney” in the past. The trailer also promised plenty of other family drama, like Gizelle’s situationship with a man 16 years younger, and her daughter’s plans to head to college.

And, of course, the trailer promised several shouting matches between the Housewives. In one instance, Candiace slammed her hand down on a public dinner table and said “Kiss my f*cking ass,” to Ashley. Robyn cried and feared she was being villainized despite doing “nothing.” The trailer closed out on a fire nearly starting at a gathering between the women.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 comes out on November 5 on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE TRAILER? WHAT ARE YOUR HOPES FOR THE UPCOMING SEASON?