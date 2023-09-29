RHOP’s Chris and Monique Samuels Finalize Divorce

Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique Samuels is beginning a new chapter in her life as a single lady. During Monique’s run on RHOP, she and Chris Samuels seemed to have the perfect family. Beautiful children, more houses than Gizelle Bryant could tolerate, and the desire to keep it together.

Monique left RHOP after she used Candiace Dillard as a Swiffer Wet Jet during a cast event. She felt her time was up and moved on with Chris to Love & Marriage: D.C. What we didn’t see on RHOP began revealing itself on LMDC and ultimately Chris and Monique’s marriage went down the tubes.

After filing for divorce in June, the former couple revealed everything is final. But the timing is … curious. People has the details.

Time to move on for Chris and Monique

Hopefully, Monique doesn’t have any binders filled with damning evidence against Chris and they can co-parent their kids. They were married back in 2012 and had some pretty good years. But being on LMDC was like peeling an onion of issues because every new layer was something more difficult.

Monique filed a “complaint for absolute divorce” earlier in April but amended it in June. In October 2022, it was revealed Monique and Chris were separated after ten years of wedded bliss.

Monique shared their issues in a YouTube video. “It’s no secret that Chris and I have been struggling in some areas of our marriage and anybody who watched Love & Marriage: D.C. last year, y’all saw the arguments, y’all saw everything that was going on.”

The divorce was final on September 25, which was Monday of this week. Coincidentally we are learning about it the day after the RHOP trailer was released for the new season. People just so happens to have been the exclusive source of both the Season 8 trailer and this divorce announcement. INTERESTING.

The divorce documents have been sealed by the courts. While Chris and Monique are no longer married, they are the parents of three kids and it would be great if they could remain on positive terms. The custody details of Monique’s new bird remains unknown at this time.

Real Housewives of Potomac returns to Bravo on November 5 at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

