Luann de Lesseps Responds to Shannon Beador’s DUI Arrest

While Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador ignores her drinking problem, she could probably take some notes from legend, icon, and fellow lady who enjoys an adult beverage, Luann de Lesseps.

It’s hard to forget Luann’s own brush with the law back in 2017. On the bright side, she wasn’t driving drunk but she did kick a cop and then Houdini herself out of handcuffs in the back of a squad car. Ultimately, Luann went to rehab and stopped drinking for a bit until she leveled off. Now Lu responds to Shannon’s DUI arrest and hopes it was her “wake-up call.”

The call is coming from inside the house, Shannon

Lu hopes Shannon’s enormous screw-up is enough to open her eyeballs to a troubling relationship with alcohol. Unfortunately, Shannon has a well-documented history of denying a drinking problem.

Luann appeared on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast and shared her thoughts. The Real Housewives of New York alum began, “I’m sure this is a great wakeup call for her and I’m sure she’s on the way of taking good care of herself. And I hope that she is.” That would be nice, but Shannon seems less concerned about “taking good care of herself” and more concerned about being clocked as an alcoholic.

As you might know, Luann is currently on tour with her Countess Cabaret and they often feature a Q&A segment of the show. According to Lu, the Shannon situation has been a hot topic. “The Shannon Beador thing [comes] up,” and Luann added Shannon has been on her mind.

“Look, when things happen like that, there’s only one way to go,” which is hopefully up, the former Countess who will always be a Countess to me explained. Luann also thinks Shannon could use some privacy as she maneuvers the fallout from her arrest. “I think at a time like this people need their privacy and they need to work on things themselves and some quiet time,” she said.

Apparently, Shannon is weighing her options with some intensive counseling. She may or may not be staying with Vicki Gunvalson while she heals up from the car accident. At this time it is expected she will return for the next season of RHOC.

