Real Housewives of New York Reunion Looks Revealed, and Jenna Lyons Is Wearing Jeans

The new Real Housewives of New York has been a hit. Rebooting the series with an all-new cast was one of the smartest things Bravo has done in years. The newbies have offered plenty of surprises on Season 14, with ever-changing dynamics and surprising depth.

It’s hard to say who the breakout star of the new RHONY truly is. Many fans have adored Jenna Lyons as an anti-housewife of sorts. Her story has warmed the hearts of thousands. Many fans also expressed an outcry of support when Jessel Taank received top seating at the upcoming reunion.

Indeed, the newbies are easy to love and sometimes lovely to hate. And that ‘lovely to hate’ mentality extended to their recently revealed, rather baffling reunion looks.

RHONY looks: a messy masterpiece

On September 29, the Instagram account @bravobybetches posted pictures from Bravo Insider revealing each of the RHONY newbies’ looks. The post asked, “Was the theme ‘dress like you’re going to six different events?’” Jenna sported jeans with a classy blazer and sheer top. Erin Lichy wore a baby pink mini dress with zippers down the sides and sequin all over.

Ubah Hassan wore a white and cream-colored dress with fringe details, a shining necklace, earrings, and shoes combo. Brynn Whitfield presented herself in a black off-the-shoulder gown with white lace details at the neckline and wrists. A leg slit and lace heart completed the ensemble. Sai De Silva wore a long sleeve golden gown with a high leg slit, golden earrings, and golden pointed mules.

Last but not least, Jessel rocked a high ponytail and a shining black dress that extended past the floor. Reunion looks are almost always controversial, but this batch was especially polarizing. Some fans were torn on whether Jenna’s jeans were iconic or criminal. Brynn and Erin each drew criticism with the former looking too formal and the latter too childish.

Real Housewives of New York City continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE REUNION LOOKS? WHAT ARE YOUR HOT TAKES?