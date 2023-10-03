Below Deck Star Accuses Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO of ‘Sodomizing’ Him

Warning: this article contains sensitive material related to sexual assault. Please use discretion before reading.

David Bradberry only appeared on two seasons Below Deck, but he’s still remembered quite fondly. David described himself as the voice of reason on the show. Those who remember David recall he was a good deckhand and generally seemed like a nice guy. Almost certainly, nobody knew what he’d been through before his time on the show.

A recent investigation conducted by the BBC allegedly uncovered some harrowing truths about former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO, Mike Jeffries, and his partner, Matthew Smith. Jeffries and Smith supposedly created a network that used a middleman to supply young men for events attended by the CEO and his partner.

Eight men spoke to the BBC about their attendance at these events, some of whom alleged exploitation and/or abuse. Two former US prosecutors are looking into the investigation, specifically looking to see if sex trafficking charges can be brought against the perpetrators. Among the men who spoke up was David.

David’s meeting with the middleman

In 2010, David was a 23-year-old aspiring A&F model. It was at this time he met James Jacobson, the middleman. Jacobson described himself as “the gatekeeper” to the owners of A&F. There was no mention of sex at this point, only the proposal that a company photographer take David’s photo.

Then, however, David explained, “Jim made it clear to me that unless I let him perform oral sex on me, that I would not be meeting with Abercrombie & Fitch or Mike Jeffries.” He further said, “I was paralyzed. It was like he was selling fame. And the price was compliance.” David was given $500 and was told it was for his time.

He said he was led to believe that was how “everybody gets their start” at the company. In hindsight, David said he should’ve known the incident was “a red flag,” but considered Jacobson “a creepy old dude that I wouldn’t have to see again.” Unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of David’s experience with A&F.

Mike Jeffries had David in his home

David was invited to an event at Mike Jeffries’ home. David was made to understand that Jeffries could do a great deal for his future career. He was also given A&F gift cards and told to buy an outfit. In David’s mind, that made the whole ordeal seem “legitimate” and “official.”

David met with Jeffries and Smith and spoke to them about his hopes to be an A&F model. Jeffries reportedly held “poppers,” a disorienting drug, under David’s nose, and later had sex with him. David explained that he never felt safe to say no, especially with staffers wearing A&F uniforms supervising the event.

David attended more than one of these events, all hoping to get a job so that “it all meant something.” At these events, Jeffries and Smith allegedly engaged in sexual activity with four men, or would “direct” them to engage with each other. David recalled how this time “directly affected my self-esteem.”

He further explained, “My twenties were filled with anguish and struggle, anxiety, depression.” Now, David lives a quieter life, one “full of hope.”

