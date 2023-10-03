Ryan Boyajian Slams ‘Washed up Evil Clown’ Tamra Judge

Tamra Judge returned to Real Housewives of Orange County, “ready to play.” And sadly for Jennifer Pedranti, she was the co-star to be toyed with on Season 17. Her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, also became a target with his history of being a lothario. Tamra didn’t bank on Jennifer and Ryan being open and honest about their pasts.

Regardless, Tamra continuously and callously scraped the wound, using the excuse of being concerned for her friend. In reality, most viewers felt it had gone too far. Ryan was always on the defensive. And most of Jenn’s scenes were of having an uncomfortable conversation with her love.

So with the season finale aired, it’s little surprise that the outspoken Ryan would want to confront Tamra. He took to social media to make fun of her clown outfit from the finale party. And go on the offensive in general.

Ryan said Tamra used Jenn for a HUGE comeback

Ryan jumped into the comments from a Bravo fan account on Instagram. The post showed a TikTok clip of a past reunion during which Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson got into an argument.

Vicki called her former friend out on her romantic timeline with now-husband, Eddie Judge. She claimed that Tamra hooked up with Eddie mere days after moving out of the marital home. Tamra was still legally married, yet separated.

Such was the position that Jenn was in when she started a romance with Ryan. Except that Tamra had big opinions about it. Ironically, given her history.

Ryan clearly wanted to bring light to the hypocrisy by commenting on the video. Here’s what he had to say.

Clown dismissed

“Hey Guys. Just a little truth (REAL Truth) Vicki= doesn’t know me (Ryan.) She’s never met me. We don’t have 1-friend in common. Yet she shows up on National TV to compare me to somebody who faked cancer. And. Then warned Jenn about me saying I’m a bad guy. You can’t be serious,” Ryan wrote.

Addressing Tamra, the RHOC star continued, “Tamra= Jenn and I could go on for hours. Let’s just say this washed up evil clown had no storyline so she showed up with a premeditated plan (full of blatant lies) to take down Jenn and I in hopes of making a HUGE comeback on the show. Instead she had an EPIC FAIL of a season.”

Considering how long Tamra has navigated RHOC seasons, Ryan’s accusation is plausible. But he mentioned the agreement of friends as backup.

“We were told by many in her circle that her sole intention was to coke (sic) on and break us up. Again this thirsty attempt backfired on her – she’s done nothing but show her true clothes (another vomit emoji) She is a friend to NOBODY. And the best part – it’s only made Jenn and I stronger. #SilverLining,” he continued.

“Jenn and I appreciate ua ll for seeing Tamra for XACTLY who she is. #WashedUp,” the post concluded.

Ryan is ready to play. And it seems that he will be given a chance to speak on the RHOC reunion. Buckle up.

Catch the Real Housewives of Orange County on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

