Andy Cohen and John Mayer Reveal What They Love About Each Other

The relationship between Andy Cohen and John Mayer has always been somewhat confusing. The two clearly care very deeply for one another. As such, the extent of their relationship has frequently been called into question.

Andy has explained that he and John are “in love,” but despite the jokes they often make, the two have never had a sexual relationship. That would track with John being straight. The WWHL host has always praised John for how in touch he is with his emotions.

Andy has described John as a man who says the things that straight men don’t usually say. The two also got the chance to pour out plenty of other praises to each other on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live.

John loves Andy’s “FaceTimes … in a hotel room”

During the show, the two friends played a game called “Hot Po-Titty,” a hot potato-style game where they passed around Tamra Judge’s breast implant. Andy explained, “People love to pester John and me with questions about the inner workings of our friendship, so right now we’re explaining what truly makes us the ‘breast of friends.’”

Whoever held the implant had to say what they loved about the other. Andy began by saying that John was “so loyal,” while the singer said the host was “very caring to everyone around [him].” Andy joked, “I love your supple lips.” John fired back with “I love your FaceTimes where you’re laying in bed in a hotel room and you’re bored.”

With more sincerity, Andy told his friend, “I like how you express emotion.” John said he loved Andy’s “bootleg Snoopy Louis Vuitton sweatshirt.” He also said that he loved the producer’s house in the Hamptons. Then, the 30 seconds expired, and John lost with the breast implant still in hand.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN ANDY AND JOHN?