Angie Katsanevas Says She ‘Never’ Had Real Friendship With Monica Garcia

Angie Katsanevas has made nothing but enemies in her run as a full-time Housewife on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4. Initially, it seemed she and Monica Garcia had a friendship, but things started to deteriorate on the trip to Palm Springs.

Whitney Rose brought Angie along on the vacation despite her not being invited. That caused a great deal of tension, especially between Angie and Meredith Marks. Monica explained that she found it harder and harder to justify Angie’s actions.

Then, when Lisa Barlow and Monica got into it, Angie tried to interject but was quickly berated by Monica. She said, “Angie, f*cking start with me, and you’re going to open f*cking Pandora’s box.” So, on a recent Watch What Happens Live, the Salt Lake City star explained her friendship status with Monica.

Angie calls Monica “not trustworthy”

A fan asked, “What is your relationship like with Monica today?” She responded, “Well, stay tuned. But no, it’s what it looks like in this last recent episode. Not good. Not trustworthy. It’s not a friendship, let’s just say that. And it never was apparently.”

Comedian Bowen Yang jumped in with slightly feigned disbelief: “You guys did a fun dance video together!” He chuckled. Angie said, “Oh, that one, yes … That’s when I met Monica,” she explained. “That was the one time I met [her] … When she was working for Jen [Shah], yeah.”

Another TikTok saw one more fan asking if Big Ang was Team Lisa or Team Monica following their fight. “Me? Lisa 150 percent,” she said. Bowen agreed and said, “Lisa’s allowed to enjoy her nice things.” Commenters pretty heavily disagreed, however. In general, fans have made it clear they won’t take Angie’s side on anything. She might want to reconsider a few things.

