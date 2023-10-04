Angie Katsanevas Reveals Current Relationship With Mary Cosby

Mary Cosby brings a lot of candor to a reality TV series that functions on phony demeanor and misinterpreted statements. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City favorite clearly isn’t a fan of Angie Katsanevas. Perhaps because of her ties to Meredith Marks.

But Mary won’t try to be polite for the sake of Angie’s comfort. That was most apparent when the newbie housewife invited her co-star to sit with her by the pool at Trixie’s Motel. Mary’s response was nothing short of delightful if you’re not a fan of Angie’s.

Fans are curious as to whether these two made any headway on their friendship since filming wrapped. Angie answered that question during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“I tried,” Angie said

Angie made the argument that she put the effort in to get to know Mary. She suggested Mary did not receive her intentions and kept a guard up.

“Well look, I’m always inclusive. I’ll always extend the invite. I did my best … tried multiple times through the season. I didn’t really feel like I made any headway with Mary,” Angie explained.

“I’m gonna take a stab and say you haven’t gotten closer,” host Andy Cohen suggested.

Angie continued, “No we have not. Absolutely not. I did my best and I just look. I’m pulling back after that little moment because I just, I don’t know how to connect with Mary. I’ve told her how good she looks. I’ve complemented her on her fashion, her hair, her makeup. And I’ve still gotten nowhere. I tried.”

Angie should try different topics of conversation. Mary requires a different approach. Meredith figured it out, so anything is possible.

As for Angie, she is taking Meredith on at every turn. The most recent RHOSLC episode teased a massive confrontation over a rumor that Angie’s husband was unfaithful. Perhaps the real question should be what is the current situation between these two ladies.

Catch the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

