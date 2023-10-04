Best and Worst RHONY Reunion Looks Throughout The Years

The reunion looks for Season 14 of Real Housewives of New York were released on Friday, September 29 and Bravo fans have been buzzing about their favorite (and least favorite) looks. The highly anticipated release has sparked much debate online, mostly surrounding fashion maven Jenna Lyons’ decision to wear blue jeans to the reunion. Can you even believe it?

All this talk about reunion looks has us reminiscing about past RHONY fashion successes and fashion failures, so let’s take a trip down memory lane. Here and the best and worst RHONY reunion looks.

Jill Zarin’s ‘Team Jill’ T-Shirt (Best)

Thethrowbackqueen/YouTube

Jenna isn’t the only housewife to go casual for a reunion. In Season 1 of Real Housewives of New York, Jill Zarin wore a t-shirt that read “Team Jill” with black pants. The look was totally tacky but undoubtedly iconic. And she certainly stood out from the other housewives, who all wore cocktail dresses to the event.

Bethenny Frankel’s One-Shoulder Moment (Worst)

Heidi Gutman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel‘s Season 3 reunion look wasn’t a home run. Between the puffy one-shoulder dress and the bright shoes, it wasn’t her best look. The Skinny Girl founder still looked great but next to Ramona Singer and Alex McCord‘s simple yet elegant looks, her ensemble seemed a bit out of place.

Sonja Morgan Stuns in Green (Best)

Heidi Gutman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Sonja Morgan looked stunning at the Season 4 RHONY reunion. The socialite kept things pretty simple but it worked from her. From the light make-up to the black high heels, Sonja tied together a great look. Not to mention that the green dress perfectly complimented her complexion.

Heather Thomson’s Lackluster Look (Worst)

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Heather Thomson‘s Season 6 dress earned a spot on this list mostly because it felt off-theme. The rest of the cast wore sparkly or metallic looks, whereas Heather went with a more understated look. It’s not horrible but it isn’t as memorable as the other Season 6 dresses. Sorry, Heather.

Luann de Lesseps’ Fashion Faux-pas (Worst)

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Luann de Lesseps gave us so many great reunion looks but her Season 7 dress missed the mark. While we admire that she went for a bold look, the metallic dress looked kind of tacky. Sorry, Lu.

Bethenny Frankel’s Princess Moment (Best)

Bravo/YouTube

Bethenny looked like a total princess at the Season 10 reunion. The podcast host looked incredible in the floor length star-detailed ballgown paired with a simple necklace and star earrings. She looked beautiful even when she was pulling up text receipts to bury former bestie Carole Radziwill. Iconic.

Bethenny Frankel’s Casual Look (Worst)

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

There is nothing particularly wrong with this look but it is a little boring. A white top and black pants? Come on, B. As Ramona would say, “Really, Bethenny? Really?”

Tinsley Mortimer’s Blue Moment (Worst)

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Tinsley Mortimer knows a thing or two about fashion, but her Season 9 reunion look had us calling the fashion police. Though the Bravo star looked stunning, we didn’t love the dress. It was giving high school pageant.

Luann de Lesseps’ Classy Black Gown (Best)

Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Luann was at the center of a lot of drama on Season 11, so naturally, she needed a perfect reunion look. And boy, did she deliver. The Countess looked absolutely breathtaking in her strapless black gown and jewels. If we were ranking Luann’s reunion looks, this one might take the cake.

Alex McCord Falls Short (Worst)

Heidi Gutman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Not her best. Alex’s Season 4 reunion look fell short. Between the heavy eye make-up and oddly shaped dress, we just weren’t really feeling it. But if we were rating Alex’s performance at the Season 4 reunion, she would get a 10/10.

Leah McSweeney’s Cool Girl Look (Best)

Bravo/YouTube

Leah McSweeney‘s sexy Season 12 reunion look is one for the history books. The streetwear designer wore a sheer black mesh ensemble with fingerless gloves and a sheer black face mask because the reunion was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic. If we didn’t already think Leah was the coolest housewife of all time, her reunion look would’ve convinced us. She killed it.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE (OR LEAST FAVORITE) REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK REUNION LOOK?