Brandi Glanville Accuses RHOSLC Husbands of Having Gay Affairs

Unfortunately, Brandi Glanville has weighed in on the latest Real Housewives of Salt Lake City scandal. Despite her just making headlines for landing in the hospital with a case of “stress-induced angioedema,” her Twitter fingers have been as active as ever. While the latest episode of RHOSLC was airing, Brandi weighed in about the rumors surrounding Angie Katsanevas and her husband. We wish she hadn’t.

Brandi’s back at it

I'm pretty sure that both Angie and Meredith's husbands are getting the Best "D" in Salt Lake City#sharing is caring — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 4, 2023

The tried and true, homophobic Real Housewives trope of speculating about someone’s sexuality has reached the frosty corners of Salt Lake City in Season 4. It doesn’t matter which franchise it happens on, it’s always cringe. So, of course, Brandi had to weigh in and make it worse.

When the latest RHOSLC episode was airing, Brandi tweeted, “I’m pretty sure that both Angie and Meredith [Marks’] husbands are getting the Best “D” in Salt Lake City #sharing is caring.”

Immediately, fans started to reply to Brandi’s speculations. Some fans got into the dirt with Brandi and praised her for throwing shade, but others called out the problematic nature of her tweet.

“This is low, but what else can one expect from you,” one fan replied. Another added, “I need you to never ask why you don’t have a diamond ever again… this is why.”

With Brandi skating on thin ice thanks to the controversy surrounding her encounter with Caroline Manzo on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, you’d think she would try to steer clear of getting into more hot water. But, what can you expect from the author of the book, “Drinking and Tweeting?”

We’re wishing Brandi the best while she recovers from her stress-induced angioedema. But, please, someone take her phone away when she’s watching RHOSLC.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continues on Bravo, Tuesday nights at 9/8c.

