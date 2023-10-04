Emily Simpson Slams Now-Deleted Bethenny Frankel TJ Maxx TikTok Video

Lately, everyone’s been trying to take a shot at Bethenny Frankel, and with fair reason. Bethenny recently posted a TikTok where she gifted makeup to a TJ Maxx employee. The makeup was either unused or lightly used and given to Bethenny for review.

Bethenny was slammed for filming the encounter in the first place, then for asserting that the TJ Maxx employee, Consuela, couldn’t afford the makeup. Bethenny has since deleted the TikTok and tried to explain the situation but showed no sign of apologizing.

Since then, many Bravolebrities have come forward to condemn Bethenny, including Emily Simpson. Emily appeared on her Real Housewives of Orange County castmate’s podcast, Two Ts In a Pod, to discuss the makeup debacle.

Emily calls out Bethenny’s “cringey” TJ Maxx encounter

She started by explaining her initial reaction. “It’s so cringey, I couldn’t even watch it. It gave me a stomach ache; I’m not even kidding. It was so bad.” Emily explained that it rubbed her the wrong way how Bethenny would “walk into a public space with a huge bag full of makeup that has been used one time and [tried] to pawn it off on poor Consuela.”

The RHOC star was also put off by Bethenny’s insistence. She “just wouldn’t stop. She was like, ‘No, take it, like, you want it.’ And you can tell the woman didn’t want to have anything to do with it, she didn’t know what was going on. I’m sure she didn’t consent to being on her video. I mean, it was so bad.”

Emily also repeated the sentiment that Bethenny was wrong to try and film the encounter. “Just be a good person, you don’t have to document being a good person.” Ultimately, the backlash came from the ‘holier-than-thou’ attitude that Bethenny exuded — the choice to broadcast her good deed along with the assertion that Consuela couldn’t afford the makeup. Condescending.

