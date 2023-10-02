Jessel Taank Says Bethenny Frankel Is ‘Going off the Rails’

2023 has had plenty of ups and downs for Bethenny Frankel. On the positive end, the Real Housewives of New York alum has been pushing hard for the rights of reality TV stars and industry workers. That hasn’t been great for industry heads such as Andy Cohen.

But Andy has hardly needed to launch a counter-attack since Bethenny’s been damaging her image all on her own. The most recent hill she died on was her display of giving away makeup to TJ Maxx employees. The act itself was fine enough. The choice to film it, however, and her condescending assertion that the employees couldn’t afford it rubbed people the wrong way.

The PR storm is probably what led Jessel Taank and Kate Chastain to slam Bethenny in their recent Watch What Happens Live appearance. In a game of Truth or Drink, the stars were asked, “Who is the most overrated Housewife of all time?”

What happened to Bethenny Frankel?

Andy first directed the question to Jessel who said, “I think Bethenny Frankel is going off the rails.” The audience agreed with her in loud cheers. When Andy asked Kate, the Chief Stew turned to Jessel and said, “I’m gonna agree with you.” The two stars clinked their drinks together with a “Cheers.”

When the clip reached YouTube, many commenters agreed with Jessel’s assertion. One wrote, “Bethenny is for sure the most overrated OG in this entire Housewives franchise, she has probably delivered the least during her seasons on the show comparing to other OGs … seems like she was always given the most credits out of nowhere.”

Of course, other fans disagreed. One user wrote, “If it wasn’t for Bethenny, there wouldn’t be a RHONY for these Insta influencers to be cast on.” Some noted Andy’s reaction to the answer. Andy and Bethenny aren’t on great terms, especially with Bethenny’s recent crusade. The more conspiracy-minded fans might say this whole thing was a set-up, as silly as that sounds.

Real Housewives of New York City continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK BETHENNY IS LOSING IT? IS SHE THE MOST OVERRATED HOUSEWIFE?