Kim Zolciak Pleads With Police in Bodycam Footage as Kroy Biermann Barricades Himself in Bedroom

Here we go again, friends. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alums back at it and all I can say is, it’s time to stop playing these reindeer games. It kind of seems like Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have forgotten about the four small kids they have because both of them are acting like children themselves.

At the end of August, Kim and Kroy had another run-in with the police. I’m wondering at this point if officers aren’t expecting an invite to Thanksgiving dinner because they are there so much. Kim alleged Kroy locked her out with only a pillow to rest her wig. Now the bodycam footage and 911 call have been released and Radar has the details.

On Patrol with Kim and Kroy

Courtesy MILTONGA.GOV

Amid a year filled with money woes and much fighting, Kim and Kroy called it quits on their marriage. Kimbo managed to get Kroy back for about five minutes until he realized sex with Kim didn’t pay the bills. Then Kroy filed a second time and Kim has been in delulu land ever since.

Last Friday they went to court for a second hearing, as Kim missed the first. Details haven’t been made public, but there are a few things swirling. What we do know is the estranged couple is still in the McMansion and it isn’t currently for sale.

According to Kim, despite the constant fighting and insulting, she and Kroy have still been dancing in the sheets, which is pretty gross after all this mess. In late August, cops had another opportunity to visit the McMansion when Kim called because Kroy allegedly locked her out of the house.

911 dispatch received a call from their best customer on Aug. 25 with Kim saying she couldn’t get into her bedroom and Kroy “doesn’t even have a job to be providing for.” She could also be heard screaming, “Tired of you threatening me!”

Courtesy MILTONGA.GOV

Kim advised the operator “[Kroy’s] He’s been threatening me. He won’t open the door.” But no worries for Kim because by then she had already called a locksmith. “I had to call a locksmith to get my medicine,” explaining she had just had surgery.

Then Kim called Kroy “disgusting” and said, “You don’t own this house, Kroy. I’ve been more than accommodating.” She continued her rant yelling, “Open the door Kroy. This is crazy.”

Kim is right, something is definitely crazy here

Courtesy MILTONGA.GOV

The poor 911 lady (can we all just send her some kind thoughts) asked Kim if anyone in the McMansion had access to weapons and Kim crowed, “Kroy has guns!” Thankfully she included, “Locked up in a safe, probably.” After a few minutes, she told poor 911 lady Kroy gifted her with a pillow so she could hopefully shut her mouth and go to bed.

“I deserve to get into my room. I don’t want anything to do with you,” Kim told Kroy through the door. Naturally, Kim was distressed during the conversation and she decided to share with poor 911 lady that Kroy had allegedly previously been violent. “He’s threatened me. He has been physical before.” Oh okay, well good thing she’s kept her kids around him and she’s still having sexual relations.

Her diatribe against Kroy continued, “This guy thinks he can put my pillow outside the door and make me sleep in random spots when I just had two vertebrates fused.” Nope, she wasn’t done. “Get out of here, dude. I’ve had enough. This man doesn’t even have a job to be providing for this house,” Kim said in conclusion.

Courtesy MILTONGA.GOV

Welp, there you have it. Team Kids, Team Judge Shermela, and thoughts and prayers to poor 911 lady – thank you for your service.

