Luann de Lesseps Compares Herself to Beyoncé

Swifties wear sequins and friendship bracelets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows. Beyoncé’s fans don sparkly silver to her Renaissance shows. And apparently, audience members wear statement necklaces to Luann de Lesseps’ Countess Cabaret shows. Who knew?

The fact that The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann was even brought up in the same conversation as Taylor and Beyoncé is a bit brow-raising. However, Luann is nothing if not confident. She recently shared that she thinks her performance style is much more comparable to Queen Bey’s.

Luann’s cabaret has been revamped and she’s going on the road

Luann sat down for Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast to promote her upcoming Countess Cabaret tour dates. Her long-running show has been revamped, so audiences will get to see some new material. The podcast hosts brought up Taylor and Bey’s recent iconic tours and Luann thanked them for mentioning her in the same breath.

Luann did point out the disparity in crowd size between her, Tay, and Bey, before complimenting herself, saying “obviously, my theaters are more in the thousands and not in the tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands, but nonetheless I put on a great show.”

“I work hard on my cabaret to make it really a great experience and a fun time and a party. So whether you’re [performing for] 1,000 people or 50,000 people, you’re putting on a show.”

“[My show is] a lot of fun, it’s immersive, [it has a] Q&A, [it celebrates] pop culture, [it features] videos. Really, it’s a ride through what’s going on in my life right now with music and just a real fun party to be had and people are loving it.”

Luann fancies herself more of a Beyoncé

Whether or not Luann will be dripping in Jovani this go-round, she says it’s her opulent wardrobe changes that make her performances akin to Beyoncé’s. “I think definitely [I’m] more Beyoncé. We’re more costume-y. Not that Taylor isn’t fabulous, of course.” It looks like Luann is feelin’ both Jovani and herself!

This comparison might be a little delusional, but even Louis Vuitton makes mistakes. Though, a quick glance at Luann’s ticket sales show a few of her shows are already sold out. She’s come a long way from falling in bushes and being on the “lower level.”

