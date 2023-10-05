Ashley Darby and Captain Jason Chambers ‘Talk a Little on Instagram’

Ashley Darby is trying to collect Bravo hotties like she’s Thanos gathering the Infinity Stones. You have to respect her for it.

Last year, we closely followed her whirlwind romance with Summer House star Luke Gulbranson. They met at BravoCon, and things quickly got hot and heavy over a few weeks. They met each other’s families, but then, things fizzled out as Ashley was just a little too freshly divorced.

What we didn’t know is that the Real Housewives of Potomac star also had her sights set on another Bravo guy last year at BravoCon. And nearly a year later, they’re still talking! During a recent event, she spilled that Captain Jason Chambers from Below Deck Down Under has been sliding into her DMs.

Ashley’s got a type

Ashley’s little confession came as she was doing a Q&A with Page Six at a live event. A TikToker captured the moment.

“You know who I think is adorable? The captain on Below Deck,” Ashley confessed before clarifying that she was talking about Captain Jason Chambers from Below Deck Down Under.

Then, she really started spilling tea when she was asked about BravoCon 2022. Captain Jason previously told the outlet that he had a little flirtatious moment with a Real Housewife. It turns out, that Housewife was definitely Ashley! She must be a sucker for an Australian accent.

“Right now, we just talk a little on Instagram,” Ashley admitted.

This is the kind of crossover that we need in the Bravo world right about now. With BravoCon 2023 right around the corner, maybe the two Bravolebrities will have another opportunity to get some IRL time with each other. What happens in Vegas can’t stay in Vegas, though, because we need to know all the details about this.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 premieres Sunday, November 5th at 8/7c on Bravo.

