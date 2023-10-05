Cheryl Burke Reveals Which DWTS Contestant Needs to ‘Step It Up’

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke retired from the show in 2022. But she has her eyes focused on the ballroom every week. And she has a new podcast, titled Sex, Lies and Spray Tans. That is where Cheryl gives fans all the background DWTS tea.

She broke down what happened on Latin Night for Hello! And Cheryl’s observations were a bit surprising.

Charity needs to focus

The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson danced with a new partner. Artem Chigvintsev was diagnosed with COVID-19. So, Ezra Sosa partnered Charity for a cha-cha, and Cheryl was impressed with his performance. As for Charity? Not so much.

“Charity Lawson needs to untrain her brain. I believed that Ezra had a connection with Charity, but Charity had more of a connection with whatever camera she was looking at,” Cheryl explained. Ouch! “I think if anything, it’s clear that Charity is used to cheerleading and more solo dancing than ballroom, unfortunately, so hopefully Artem hammers that into her.”

Cheryl added, “She really needs to step it up and she needs to untrain the brain, which is a lot harder than training it.” Charity received a score of 21 out of 30. Was Cheryl being a bit harsh?

Cheryl also picked which two couples were in her personal bottom two. “My bottoms were Mauricio [Umansky] and Emma Slater for obvious reasons.” The former DWTS pro felt that they should have focused more on content, and less on lifts.

“Also Harry [Jowsey] and Rylee Arnold. It’s important that Harry really focuses on listening to his pro dancer,” Cheryl said. “I heard his package a little bit and he was trying to overanalyze. You can’t overanalyze movement within the body.”

Dancing with the Stars continues on Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+.

