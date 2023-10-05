Jen Shah ‘Cried Tears of Joy’ After 50th Birthday Messages in Prison

Jen Shah, formerly of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, reported to federal prison camp in Bryan Texas, in February to begin her 6.5 year sentence for despicable telemarketing schemes mostly aimed at the elderly. Her sentence has already been reduced a few times, but she’ll still be celebrating a few birthdays in the clink.

Jen’s husband, Sharrieff “Coach” Shah shahmazingly continues to stick by her side. Jen just had a milestone birthday and Coach wanted let Jen know that others didn’t forget about her even though she’s locked up. He says the gesture left her in happy tears.

50 of Jen’s friends sent messages

I find it hard to believe that Jen has 50 friends who’d want to wish her a happy birthday considering her transgressions. But, Sharrieff scrounged 50 of them up. He explained to People how each friend wrote a birthday message to Jen and he read them to her during one of their 10-minute prison phone conversations. He began by addressing their unconventional situation.

“Today Jen Shah turned 50 years old, and I can say honestly that we are not where I thought we would be when my wife turned 50.”

Sharrieff stayed positive, saying “we are exactly where God intended us to be. So for that, I am humbled and continually grateful.”

Coach didn’t want Jen to feel forgotten

Sharrieff shared Jen’s reaction and added that incarcerated people need to know they haven’t been forgotten.

“For those of you who don’t know, when you have a phone call with an individual who is incarcerated in a federal facility, the phone call lasts for 10 minutes. And my wife cried and cried tears of joy and appreciation for at least six and a half minutes.”

“And all I kept saying was, ‘See baby? We love you more than you think, you’ve not been forgotten.'”

The messages made Jen cry

Sharrieff read some of the messages.

“Happy Birthday Jen. Today you open your eyes to a brilliant new day with light and love. Focus on your highest good and everything you do. maintain peace and harmony within your inner being and not allow outside circumstances to disturb your day of happiness. It is your 50th birthday. The numbers will change, but who you are deep inside will always remain the same. Beautiful, limitless, wonderful, creative, strong and capable,” said a family friend.

Another came from her sister, who calls her “Sennifer” in a nod to their Tongan heritage.

“Sennifer, may you always see beauty in this world and be encouraged to keep on pressing on regardless of these stumbling blocks and hurdles that stand in your way. Never give up, because you’re gorgeous and remarkable and I see greatness in you.”

“Adjust your crown queen. You’ve got this and I got you for life. I love you and I’m so proud of you. Can’t wait to have the biggest birthday bash when you come home. Happy birthday to my sister. My best friend.”

It’s lucky for her that she gets to cry happy tears while some of her victims are still probably crying sad ones. Keep those friends on speed dial, Coach. Jen probably has at least four more prison birthdays coming down the pike!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continues – without Jen – Tuesdays on Bravo.

