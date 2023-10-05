Morgan Wade’s Ex Discusses Kyle Richards and ‘Hurt’ of Matching Rings

When news came out that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were separating, eyes quickly turned to Morgan Wade. Outlets frantically reported on how close Kyle and Morgan truly were, including their matching rings and tattoos. It was certainly enough to raise eyebrows.

Kyle, Morgan, and Mauricio have all denied the cheating narrative, as well as any claims that the country singer and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star have a relationship beyond platonic. Now, Morgan’s alleged ex-girlfriend, Kady Cannon, has opened up on the matter.

After Kady’s time on Temptation Island, she DM’d Morgan, and the two got together shortly afterward. Kady has described the relationship as private but not secret. She shared her opinions about Kyle and Morgan on a recent episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast.

Kady sees “untruthfulness” in Kyle and Morgan

Kady spoke about what she knew of Morgan’s relationship with Kyle before the rumors. “They had, like, a group chat with Wordle … That is kind of like how that friendship started based on what I know.” She added that she didn’t “know the full truth,” but from what she understood, things started very “casual” between Kyle and Morgan.

She further said there was a layer of “untruthfulness” in the relationship, and that some things weren’t “adding up.” Regardless, she still reported that the “matching rings and matching tattoos” were tough to see. It “hurt a lot,” she said, seeing “how close they are,” even if the relationship was completely platonic.

As for whether Kyle and Morgan’s relationship was a PR stunt, Kady said, “They seem pretty genuine. I don’t think that anything is for PR. That is a narrative that I’ve heard … [but] I think that their relationship is authentic. I do. That’s my opinion … I know Morgan well. I don’t know Kyle at all, but based on me knowing Morgan, I would say that it’s authentic.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 premieres October 25 at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KADY’S CLAIMS? WHAT DO YOU THINK THE TRUTH IS ABOUT KYLE AND MORGAN?