RuPaul Announces Memoir: ‘Gooped, Gagged and Stripped Raw’

Somehow, between filming back-to-back seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the Queen of Drag has managed to write another book. RuPaul just announced her memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings, and it seems like we’re about to see Ru in her rawest form. She took to her social media to announce the upcoming release.

Ru wrote, “The time has come… to announce my memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings. Writing this book left me gooped, gagged and stripped raw. I’ve learned that vulnerability is strength, but so far, all I feel is nervous as hell, yet super excited to share it with y’all. When all is said and done, it’s just me, Ru.”

This will be RuPaul’s fourth book, and you’re probably wondering: how many memoirs and life guides does one drag queen need? Well, RuPaul promised that this latest book would give us a peek into the early days of her career before she became a reality TV titan. Ru shared that it took her two-and-a-half years to bring this book to life.

“I’m so excited, and I’m so anxious at the same time because I reveal so much of myself,” Ru added.

On the book’s cover, she’s lensed out of drag in a black-and-white picture. It’s a throwback from years before becoming the supermodel of the world. In the book, Ru will cover her childhood in California, her drag roots, coming to terms with her sexuality, and the story of how she met the love of her life, Georges LeBar.

Rarely do we get this type of intimate look into RuPaul and her life, so this is shaping up to be her most vulnerable work yet. The book hits shelves on March 24, 2024, and is currently available for pre-order. You already know we’re going to snag a copy because reading is what? Fundamental.

