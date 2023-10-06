Here’s How Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo Will Celebrate Two-Year Anniversary

It’s easy to hope for the best for Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo. They seem so gushy in love, they respect each other and have made a long-distance relationship work for the past two years.

As Summer House fans will know, Paige is not eager to leave New York. Not even to move in full-time with Craig. Meanwhile, the Southern Charm star is renovating a home in Charleston that they speak about living in one day.

So while they haven’t figured out forever yet, Paige and Craig are enjoying the present. And about to celebrate their two-year anniversary in a very special way.

Craig booked a romantic getaway

Craig exclusively told Reality Blurb that he’s shelved the idea of pushing any timelines onto Paige. Instead, the Southern Charm favorite is focusing on the present. And he’s planned a romantic getaway for their special day.

“We just had our two-year anniversary. We’re going on a trip for that in a little bit and I think we’ve hit a really good stride where we’re not letting the unknown of the future [affect us] — because we’re asked a lot when we’re filming and we just don’t know. We really don’t know where we’re going to end up but we decided not to let that affect us in the present,” he revealed.

It sounds like Paige hasn’t been convinced to leave NYC, and their living situation remains status quo. Hey, if it works, it works.

Meanwhile, during an Amazon Live, Paige answered questions about the visitation schedule with her man.

She answered, “It definitely depends on the week, but the longest I’ve ever gone without seeing him, I think, is 14 days. Not even, maybe it was 11 days.”

The Summer House star also gushed about Craig’s anniversary plans.

“Craig got me a trip for our two-year anniversary,” Paige revealed. “So I’m going on that at the end of November and I’m very excited.”

Summer House is in between seasons currently. But you can catch Southern Charm Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

