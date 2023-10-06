Scheana Shay Managing Solo Parenting Fears With Therapy

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has always been transparent about her mental health struggles, especially concerning mothering her two-year-old daughter Summer.

She endured a traumatic birth in April 2021 and battled postpartum OCD afterward. The Good As Gold singer admitted to struggling with intrusive thoughts, and was afraid of parenting solo.

Thankfully, Scheana is showing marked improvement after working with her therapist and committing to exposure therapy. So much so, that the reality TV star was able to achieve a very important goal.

Scheana didn’t want to miss out “on life experiences”

Scheana gave an exclusive update on her mental health battle to Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 4. The news publication caught up with Scheana during a promotion event for the appliance brand, Ninja.

“There’s always been so many fears around being alone, and I know those are never going to end. There’s always going to be something to worry about,” Scheana explained. “Even 38 years [later], my mom still worries about me and that’s just never going to end. So I accepted that part of motherhood, but the fears around doing things by myself, with her, I was like, ‘This is something I need to get over because I’m going to be missing out on life experiences with her if I always need someone there.’ Brock [Davies] can’t always be there. My mom can’t always be there, but if I’m there with Summer, I’m all she needs.”

The exciting news is that Scheana was able to take Summer to Disneyland solo. She told Us Weekly about making the trip without the help of Brock or her mother.

“Through working in therapy, being diagnosed with OCD, and learning what exposure therapy is, [Disneyland] was right up there with taking her on a plane by myself. And honestly, I think TSA on a flight would be way easier than Disneyland,” Scheana added.

The entire exercise had positive effects on Scheana’s confidence. The anxiety is “still there, but it’s way less.” Before, her stress would peak at “an 8 out of 10 for me, taking her to a theme park by myself. Now, I would put that at maybe a 4.”

Fear of the unknown

As ever with children, one can’t be too prepared. But there are always unknown challenges. Scheana described how Summer “gobbled” down all the snacks she “prepared” during lines for the rides.

“[Plus,] the app was glitching, I couldn’t figure out the mobile order [and] it was like that was stressing me out and giving me anxiety because I’m like, ‘She’s eaten all her snacks. I need to get her more food, and this line is too long,’” she further explained.

A bit of chaos erupted on the Monsters Inc. ride after Summer started “being a little terror.” Scheana recalled, “And she’s like, ‘Mom, mom, mom.’ And I’m like, ‘Ahh.’ And then, of course, I’m getting recognized [by fans].”

But overall, the trip was a positive experience for mother and daughter. Scheana is “ready to do it again.” Maybe next time Summer can meet up with the other Vanderpump Rules kids.

