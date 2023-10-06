Sister Wives: Janelle Brown Thinks Kody Marriage Could Work Only if They’re ‘Struck by Lightning’

In a sneak peek at the October 8 Sister Wives episode, despite their big f-bomb-laden blowout right before Christmas, Janelle Brown plans to spend her birthday with estranged husband Kody Brown.

It’s odd since he didn’t even bother contacting either her or their youngest daughter Savanah for weeks after their fight. Not even to wish them a Merry Christmas.

But old habits die hard. And who wants to be alone on their birthday? Janelle explains the situation in detail. People has all the tea.

Good at compartmentalizing

@janellebrown117 via Instagram

“You know, before Kody and I had our big fight,” the mom of six says, “we had reached a point where we weren’t connected … I was very frustrated … he wasn’t making an effort to see Savanah.”

“But on a very superficial level, Kody and I can go and hang out,” she adds. “We can have a great time if I just compartmentalize and put away all the other stuff … Hey, it’s better than staying home and watching TV.”

Former wife #3, Christine Brown, who separated from Kody in November 2021, expressed surprise that Janelle would want to spend her birthday with him. “I think they’re in a really interesting place in their relationship,” she admits.

“She also loves him [and] still wants to be with him as far as I know,” Christine continues. “I know things are hard … I think that most of our kids are pretty frustrated with [Kody] right now.”

Even Janelle questions her future with Kody, saying, “I really don’t foresee Kody and I working our relationship out.”

The only way things could work out for her and her spiritual husband would be if they were somehow “struck by lightning,” she jokes. “But I’m also a realist, and I know that it doesn’t look good.”

Friends forever

@christine_brownsw via Instagram

Even though they’re no longer sister wives, Christine says they will always be friends. As she told Janelle’s daughter Maddie Brown Brush, Christine will support Janelle in whatever decision she makes.

“I told Maddie … Look, your mom just needs to be happy,” Christine explains. “Just whatever can make your mom happy that’s what I’m gonna support … If she wants to stay, I’m gonna totally support her staying in Flagstaff. I’ll support her staying with Kody, whatever she wants to do I’m going to support. No problem.”

Describing their holiday blowout as “the worst fight” they had ever had, Janelle is still hopeful that things will remain calm for her birthday celebration. “I don’t want any fighting,” she says. “I just want to be easy and have fun and celebrate the day.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED JANELLE WOULD WANT TO CELEBRATE HER BIRTHDAY WITH KODY?