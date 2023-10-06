Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul Thinks Cast Should Stop Being ‘Incestuous’

Since the beginning of Bravo’s Southern Charm, Patricia Altschul has been at the center of the Charleston universe, a touchstone for all the younger members of the cast. They visit her in her grand estate and drink custom cocktails prepared by her private butler. She gives them advice and counsel on their social lives and life in general.

Though the advice she gives may not always be what they want to hear, they still have respect and affection for the Grand Dame. At the age of 82, she looks fabulous and is still full of life. She loves planning big parties and events for the younger folks, including her son Whitney Sudler-Smith, who at 55, still lives at home with his mom and her menagerie of beloved pets.

This season there’s a lot of drama going on among the cast, especially with the alleged Austen Kroll/Taylor Ann Green hookup. As always, Patricia has thoughts on the subject and she’s not shy about sharing them.

Interview with an icon

In a question and answer session, Miss Patricia shares an update on everything going on in her life and her feelings about all the co-mingling of the cast in Season 9.

Wearing a gorgeous Asian-style tunic with an embroidered and beaded peacock on the front, Patricia said, “I have been asked by the Royal Family to help them establish a patrons committee for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Commonwealth Trust. And so I’m very busy with that right now.” Wow. That’s impressive.

When asked about her highlight of 2023, Patricia shares, “My life is not peaks and valleys. It’s always a highlight. If there are lows, I ignore them. As far as I’m concerned, I’m still here alive and kicking … that’s highlight enough.” Also having a reported net worth of $100 million doesn’t hurt either.

When she was asked if she would offer any advice to her Season 1 self, Patricia claims, “I do everything perfectly.” No words of advice needed then.

Finally, we get down to the nitty-gritty. When Miss Patricia is asked what surprises her most about Season 9, she’s quick to answer, “The co-mingling of the cast members. It’s a big world out there. I don’t know why they can’t branch out. Expand your horizons. It’s very incestuous.”

After not seeing so much of her during the Covid pandemic, it’s nice to have Miss Patricia back serving cocktails and offering sage wisdom to the younger Charlestonians. She is a treasure.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

