Tyler Cameron Praises Tom Sandoval’s ‘Love and Compassion’ After Special Forces

Against all odds, somehow Tom Sandoval is still on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. I thought that he would bail almost immediately. Fans were tickled about how the instructor, Billy Billingham, had no idea who Tom was when he pulled off his hood. He even made fun of Tom’s hair.

The Vanderpump Rules star did break some rules, though. According to The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, Tom smuggled photos of Rachel Leviss into the training facility. The cast wasn’t allowed to have personal items. Tyler, who was lucky enough to sleep next to Tom, thought that he seemed “invested” in Rachel.

Now Tyler is sharing how he really feels about his most extra castmate. The Messenger has the scoop.

Tom was the cast’s biggest cheerleader

“You hear in the media — you always hear the worst, but [I saw] the true love and compassion he’s got for his family, and also the love he had for everyone else during the show,” Tyler said. “Tom really went out of his way to help people. He was there and wanted people to succeed and keep going and push themselves. Tom was great to everybody on that show,” he added. Well, if I’m being cynical, he would have to be to boost his image.

Tyler also became friends with The Bachelor star Nick Viall. Tyler wasn’t fond of Nick before they went on the show. “Me and Nick were not that close,” he explained. “Now, I’m calling him every other week, checking in on him,” Tyler stated. “Now I’m calling him once a week once a show’s on. Love hearing about [his fiancée] Natalie [Joy].”

Tyler also bonded with JoJo Siwa. He visits her “every time” he goes to Los Angeles. They go skydiving, surfing, and cruise around in her car.

Interesting. So, why doesn’t Tyler hang out with Tom when he visits Los Angeles? Inquiring minds want to know.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test continues on Fox on Mondays at 9/8c.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED ABOUT WHAT TYLER SAID ABOUT TOM? WAS TOM JUST TRYING TO IMPROVE HIS IMAGE BY SUPPORTING HIS SPECIAL FORCES CAST MEMBERS?