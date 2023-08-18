Tyler Cameron Says Tom Sandoval Was ‘Invested’ in Rachel Leviss While Filming Special Forces

You would think that Tom Sandoval would’ve changed his ways after being exposed for the lying, cheating worm that he is. However, according to Tyler Cameron, Sandy still boasts about his seven-month affair with Rachel Leviss even after the world ripped him to pieces.

After being dragged at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Tom went away to the Jordanian desert to film Season 2 of Fox’s Special Forces. And while he was away, he apparently revealed to the cast just how committed he is to Rachel.

When Tyler, who hails from ABC’s The Bachelor, caught up with Us Weekly, he filled us all in on what went down with Tom on the set of the world’s toughest test.

Tom hasn’t changed

When referring to Scandoval, Tyler said he was familiar with the drama before meeting the infamous reality star in person.

“I heard about all the stuff going on — who didn’t in this world, you know?” he said. “I had to sleep next to him. We spent a lot of time together.”

Apparently, the Vanderpump Rules OG, who has had his fair share of scandals, snuck photos of Rachel into the desert while the rest of the cast had their personal items taken away. “I did see those. That was interesting,” Tyler said. “Hopefully, they work out ’cause he seems invested.”

Invested!? Whew. We wonder how invested he’ll be when he hears that Rachel spilled all his tea to Bethenny Frankel during a three-part sit-down on her podcast. There’s no way we’ll let this man try and gaslight us on ANOTHER show when we’ve heard about all the sh*t you put these women through.

Special Forces premieres September 25 on Fox.

