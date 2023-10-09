Sister Wives: Meri Brown’s ‘Hope’ for Marriage to Kody

Even though she’s moving her business back to Utah, Sister Wives star Meri Brown is still unsure about her future. She claims she doesn’t want to live in Utah, but going back and forth all the time is exhausting. She’s just attempting to combine her two businesses in one place.

In the last episode, Meri outlines her plan to Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Kody’s confused about why Meri would take up a room where guests could pay to stay at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. He’s forgetting that Meri’s mom, who passed away in March 2021, had her own room when she was running the inn. Meri plans to use that room.

“Kody’s not sure,” she says in a confessional, “why I would use one of the rooms that we would rent out. Why does he care? … He hasn’t cared what room I slept in for the last decade, so I don’t know why he’d care now.”

Meri still hangs onto ‘hope’

“I don’t want to live there,” Meri assures Kody and Robyn. “I don’t want it to be my house.”

Meri gets emotional over the “anxiety” the move is giving her. “I don’t want you to think that I’m walking away,” she tells Kody, “because, sorry, I still have hope. OK?”

Married since 1990, Meri agreed to divorce Kody in 2014 so that he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her three children from her first marriage. Around that time, Meri was drawn into a catfishing situation, and Kody never forgave her. They’ve been distant with each other ever since, though Meri still hoped for a reconciliation. [Meri and Kody announced earlier this year that they had finally ended their relationship, following the departure of Kody’s other wives Christine Brown and Janelle Brown.]

Kody’s reaction to the news that she was moving her business back to Utah was disappointing to the LuLaRoe distributor. “I was really just kind of hoping that he would care a little bit more,” Meri confessed. “I just wanted him to have an air of caring, and that just was not there.”

She felt that Kody’s stoic response was just him saying, “Go ahead, Meri, and just live your life on your own like you’ve been doing. Because nothing else is gonna change.”

Kody worries about losing Robyn’s respect

TLC/YouTube

When Robyn attempts to intervene on Meri’s behalf, Kody suddenly has an “a-ha” moment regarding his relationship with her. And of course, it’s all about him.

“What I’m seeing here is Robyn being an advocate [for] me and Meri and our reconciliation,” he interviews, “and they’re making me feel very uncomfortable. I’ve got one wife that I’ve got a great relationship with, and I’m afraid if I abandon [Meri] she’ll lose respect for me.”

For her part, Robyn confessed on a recent episode to feeling a little “unsteady” in her own marriage to Kody, following the departure of Christine and Janelle. She and Meri especially have always shared a close bond. In fact, it was Meri who initially encouraged Kody to court Robyn.

There has always been a “steadiness between the two of us,” Robyn admits. “Through everything that’s been happening … at least I could go to her and look her in the eyes and say, ‘We’re here for each other, right? We’re going to stick this out, right? Let’s not give up.’”

Those days are done. Will Sobbin’ Robyn stick it out as Kody’s only remaining wife? After all, she didn’t sign up for monogamy. All Kody all the time has to be exhausting.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.

