Everything To Know About Christine Brown and David Woolley’s Wedding

Wedding bells were chiming this past Saturday, and Christine Brown from Sister Wives most likely ran down the aisle to her now-husband, David Woolley. For months Christine had hinted that she wanted to have a July wedding, but her daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, beat her to the alter. Christine was nothing less than a blushing bride, and here is what we know about her Big Fat Fabulous Non-Polygamous Wedding.

Christine’s Big Day

The 51-year-old tied the knot at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah. The couple said “I do” in front of 330 guests, with Christine sharing with fans, via People, that it was a “fairytale.” After only six months of being engaged, Christine is no longer a Brown and has happily transitioned to a Woolley.

For Christine, the wedding is one she thought she would never have, noting, “I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does. Her only son, Paedon Brown, and her father walked her down the aisle, so it seems she finally got his blessing.

David shared that Christine never was allowed to have all the “bells and whistles.” The autumn wedding fulfilled a lifelong dream of Christine’s that included having her father be able to walk her down the aisle. Fans know she never got that privilege with ex-husband, Kody Brown.

The couple met in October of 2022 but didn’t become official until Valentine’s Day. They have been inseparable ever since. Festivities began on Friday night, which included an evening cruise down the Colorado River. The duo noted, “We liked the idea of having as much family and friends there as possible. We’re going to have so much fun.”

The Location

Like a scene out of a Western dream, the Red Hill Cliffs in Moab are a perfect backdrop for love. The location is a Mecca for adventurers. With lodges just a short distance away from the event space, it made for the perfect family wedding.

Christine used wedding planner Danielle Rothweiler for the outdoor decor, which consisted of natural fall colors, including dusty rose, plum, peach, coral, and mauve. David loved the setting, telling the outlet, “The view, the scenery, it’s unreal. You can’t beat it.”

The couple had their kids and grandkids walk down the aisle in between them, with them finally stopping underneath a floral arch to exchange their vows. After an intense kiss, they walked away holding hands with At Last by Etta James playing in the background.

The Reception

After a “short and sweet” ceremony and photos, David and Christine joined their family and friends in a tent decorated with flowers and fairy lights. The drinks of choice for guests at the open bar were champagne, apple juice, mojitos, and Moscow mules. The dinner, which was a buffet, included everything BBQ, like roast beef, baked beans, potatoes, and corn on the cob.

No wedding is complete without a dessert. Christine Brown and David Woolley’s wedding cake was three layers and lightly iced. David even had his own groom’s cake with a Darth Vader theme.

The Dress

In an Instagram post, the mother of six shared that she was “so blessed. I am happy and honored to have been surrounded by so much love. It was an incredible experience without family.” Christine wore a sexy white cap-sleeve gown. The garment was embellished with lace and sported a plunging v-neck for good measure. The dress came from Boda Bridal and also included intricate beading along the hem and bodice.

Christine wore her hair down with the front bits pulled back from her face to highlight her cool bronze eye. David wore a smart black suit with a black tie and black shirt, and looked like a dream come true for Christine as he waited at the end of the aisle for her.

Sister Wives fans hope to see Christine’s big day unfold in the current season. Christine has yet to reveal the guest list, but it can be assumed that Janelle Brown and her six children were in attendance, as well as all six of her own children. Not on the list was most certainly Kody and Robyn Brown. Most likely, Kody sat in Flagstaff, contemplating where it all went wrong and crying to Robyn.

