Is Hayley De Sola Pinto a Playboy Bunny Now?

Bravo fans know Hayley De Sola Pinto as the delightful red-headed Stew from Below Deck Season 10. However, with Hayley’s new project, fans have the chance to see a…different side of her. Hayley recently revealed her partnership with Playboy, the infamous lifestyle and entertainment publication, though it may not be exactly what you’re expecting.

In Season 10, Hayley quickly became a fan favorite. She managed to side-step most of the drama onboard, while instead offering memorable quips in her ITMs and keeping viewers laughing. Her friendship with Chief Stew Fraser Olender led to hysterical banter, and Hayley seemed like a Below Deck star in the making. Unfortunately, Hayley won’t be returning for Season 11, which is a legit bummer.

However, it seems she may have turned down another appearance on Below Deck to pursue other opportunities. Hayley’s connection to Playboy is a surprise, and will be sure to get fans talking. But is Hayley De Sola Pinto a Playboy Bunny? Well, not quite…

Haley’s Big Announcement

Earlier this week, Hayley teased “very exciting news” to her Instagram followers. But it wasn’t until Wednesday that Hayley spilled the beans. “I am very happy to announce that I have joined the @playboy community,” Hayley said in a new post. She added that she would be launching her own “@playboycenterfold” and is “so very excited for this adventure.”

Surprising no one, the comments section of Hayley’s new post has been quickly flooded by fire emojis. She even got a shout-out from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 Stew, Lucy Edmunds. So far, Hayley is seeing a lot of support for her new venture, and it’s easy to see why she’s so excited.

What Is Playboy Centerfold?

When people hear the word ‘Playboy,’ they probably think of racy magazine centerfolds, and the “Bunnies” that made Hugh Hefner’s publication so iconic. But that’s actually not really a thing anymore. For those unaware, Playboy stopped printing its magazine in 2020, supposedly due to the pandemic (though more likely, dwindling sales). Now, the publication runs everything online.

In 2021, Playboy jumped on the adult content subscription platform, launching Playboy Centerfold. The platform is similar to OnlyFans, in that fans can subscribe to content creators directly for exclusive adult content. The main difference seems to be that Playboy Centerfold is far more selective when it comes to which content creators can join the platform.

This is where Hayley comes in! She managed to get through the selection process to gain a coveted spot as a content creator on the platform. It makes sense why she’s so excited—Playboy is a well-established adult content brand, and a spot on its platform could be quite lucrative.

Haley’s Chances for Success

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Right now, Hayley’s account is free to follow, though she’ll probably start charging soon. As they say, the first taste is free. Playboy Centerfold could turn out to be a great revenue source for Hayley, and she’s certainly poised for success.

Hayley already has a built-in fan base from her time on Below Deck. Though she was only in the franchise for one season, she was very memorable. The former Stew has personality for days and is a bombshell to boot, so Haley should see her subscriber count grow rapidly.

Though she can’t call herself a Playboy Bunny, Hayley has found a way to grow her personal brand and make some real bank. Honestly, I’m totally here for it. Adult content creation may be controversial, but with Hayley, all I see is savvy influencer taking advantage of a promising opportunity. Any time a woman says, ‘to hell what society thinks!’ and pursues success, that’s a win in my book. So congrats, Hayley, here’s hoping you rake in the dough.

