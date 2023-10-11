Lindsay Hubbard ‘Couldn’t Miss’ Friend’s Wedding Despite Own Engagement Ending

Lindsay Hubbard is still living in the context of being a woman scorned. It’s been over a month since Carl Radke ended their engagement without explanation, at least to the public. They would have wed in November in a luxury destination in Mexico.

The Summer House star is, understandably, still dealing with the fallout of Carl breaking up with her. And everything she does is looked at through the lens of the emotional toll.

So when Lindsay decided to attend a wedding in Europe last month, she was applauded for being a solid friend. Putting her own emotions aside couldn’t have been easy when she was expecting to be wed in the fall as well.

Lindsay celebrated her friend’s “true love”

Though she attended the wedding on September 7 in Portugal, Lindsay only just posted about it on social media. Her former Summer House co-star Jaclyn Shuman wed Tomasz Hunka that day, and Lindsay posted photos from the event with an accompanying caption.

“A month ago, one of my besties got married in Portugal. It was a wild time in my life, but we’ve been through so much together and I couldn’t miss it,” Lindsay wrote. “I’m so glad I could be there to celebrate your true love @jacshuman @thunka7.”

And it wouldn’t be the last occasion that Lindsay canceled her travel plans. On September 25, she shared a photo to Instagram of herself with the group of friends that celebrated what would have been her bachelorette party in the Bahamas.

“I didn’t know this amount of love could exist in one photo. I feel completely overwhelmed by my best friends, and their friendship, love, and strength,” she shared. “The way these girls have rallied around me the last 3 weeks, held my hand, sat in showers and cried with me, picked me up, never left my side, never let me feel alone, and then took me on a trip — that was originally planned for completely different reasons — and yet still carried on with this trip because it became more important. I’m beyond blessed and thankful for every single one of these girls. This is a story about sisterhood, and I could not do life without them.”

One this is for sure, Lindsay isn’t letting a little heartbreak slow her down.

