RHOC Reunion Part 2 Preview: Shannon Beador Goes After Heather Dubrow

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 comes to its conclusion this week. After a fiery start to the two-part reunion, it seems there is still plenty of venom to be spat across the couches. Much of it has been directed at Heather Dubrow, despite her vindication as the season played out on screen. Viewers rushed to her defense, with Fancy Pants sitting in a better position popularity-wise than perhaps ever before. One of the Housewives unwilling to let her Heather beef go, however, is Shannon Beador.

Shannon has been whining all season about her relationship with (now ex-boyfriend) John Janssen being a topic of discussion between the ladies. Despite being on RHOC for nine seasons, she appears to still misunderstand the purpose of a reality show. Fortunately, Emily Simpson is on-hand at the reunion to remind her of the cast’s duties. Watch a preview of Part 2 below.

Did Heather spread Shannon’s business?

Now, Heather hasn’t exactly remained quiet about Shannon’s relationship with John. But the only time she gave a list of John’s alleged bad behavior was in confessional, once scenes had been filmed.

“It’s just been so disappointing to me, Heather, that you and I spent time before we started filming over this season, and Terry [Dubrow] and you would spend time with John and I, and I felt like we were forging a true friendship,” Shannon started.

She then said Heather was the only person she had discussed her relationship with. That was something the rest of the cast shot down as untrue.

Hoping to get to the root of the issues, Andy Cohen asked what Heather had said on camera. “She did it all off camera,” Shannon said with a smile. “I’m so manipulative,” Heather’s sarcasm-laced response came.

“You’re the town crier!” Heather later shouts at Shannon. It’s going to be interesting to see how it all goes down when the full episode airs.

Part 2 of the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 reunion airs Wednesday, October 11 at 8/7c on Bravo.

