Tiffany Pollard Teases a Flavor of Love Reunion in 2024

My reality TV queen is back and better than ever. Tiffany Pollard, best known as “New York,” will be appearing on E!’s upcoming House of Villains. And you guessed it – it’s all about reality tv stars that are well-known as villains.

For those of us who are old enough, we all know that Tiffany got her start on Flavor of Love back in 2006. And Tiffany is now teasing a possible reunion of what I have clocked as one of the greatest reality shows of all time.

On House of Villains, New York suggested a Flavor of Love reunion coming in 2024, in addition to a a hosting gig where she will be the “HBIC.” Obviously! And she recently told Vibe of House of Villains, she “couldn’t imagine sitting at home watching it and not being a part of it.” Thank goodness for that.

The gift of GIFs

But Tiffany is fully aware that being the “bad guy” has served her well. Her actions on Flavor of Love have spawned some of the most classic memes and GIFs out there. Tiffany’s favorite being the one of her sitting on her bed with sunglasses on.

Said Tiffany, “That’s perfect communication. It says so many things without saying anything.”

On being the baddest

As for who she is as a villain, Tiffany is rightfully unapologetic. “Well, you know what it is. I spend so much time with myself that no one knows me better than I do. So it’s not a label that I continuously put in the forefront before I do anything. But if people perceive me to be a villain, it’s not so bad. Because being a villain, you have to be strong, you have to have some level of competence.”

The 41 year-old concluded, “So it’s actually more like a badge of honor.”

House of Villains premieres Thursday, October 12th at 10/9c on E!

