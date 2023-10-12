Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador Haven’t Spoken Since DUI Arrest

Real Housewives of Orange County stars Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador aren’t very close. Their relationship has always been somewhat adverse, but it could be due in part to Heather not knowing how to maneuver around Shannon’s many mood swings.

Season 17 wasn’t easy for anyone. While Heather and Jennifer Pendranti were the objects of much disdain, after the reunion Shannon appears to be the one struggling the most. She was arrested for a DUI hit-and-run in September. Since then, Shannon has been staying under the radar and keeping her circle small. She’s only communicated with a few of her co-stars, and Heather hasn’t been one of them.

No news is good news?

Heather appeared on Nick Viall’s podcast, Viall Files, and if you’re a Real Housewives podcast fan, this is a pretty good episode. She explained to Nick she tried to reach out to Shannon after she killed a bush and a wall, but Shannon wasn’t feeling very chatty.

“No one went on the group chat. I’m sure there were a lot of private conversations that went on [though],” Heather began. “I had woken up that morning and someone had texted me the article … and, at first, you look at it and think, ‘It’s not true.’ Then, I thought, ‘Is she OK?’”

In an effort to get some info, Heather texted Tamra Judge to see if the story was true, but Tammy Sue hadn’t heard about the arrest yet. “[Tamra] didn’t know and I felt bad, but how was I not gonna then tell her? So, I sent [an article] to her and she called me,” Heather explained.

“And we talked for a couple minutes and I texted Shannon and I said, ‘Are you OK?’ I got kind of a party line text back that seemed to [be sent] to a bunch of people, asking us not to talk about it,” she added.

Heather had no plans on crowing from the rooftops about a DUI and told Shannon as much. “I wrote [Shannon] back, ‘You know, I have no plans to talk about it. I just wanted to see if you needed anything,’ and I didn’t hear back,” Heather said.

Apparently, Shannon has been staying silent this entire time, at least with Fancy Pants. “I texted her. She sent me, like, the [same] response that she sent to everyone [after the DUI] and I sent her another one [that I was] ‘checking in’ and I got nothing,” Heather shared.

Heather hopes for the best

Despite no communication from Shannon, Heather said she’d be there if Shannon “needed” her. “I just hope she finds happiness,” she said.

Real Housewives of Orange County has concluded for this season. And after Tamra mouthed off to Andy Cohen at the reunion, it will be interesting to see what cast members make it to Season 18.

